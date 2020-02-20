‘Datuk’ arrested for money laundering, impersonation

A ‘Datuk’ has been placed under remand until Saturday to facilitate investigations under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA). — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― A man with a “Datuk” title was arrested in his house here yesterday for alleged money laundering and impersonating a bank officer.

Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) crime investigation team deputy head ACP Amran Yaacob said the suspect has been placed under remand until Saturday to facilitate investigations under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

He said the arrest was made following a police report lodged on January 9 in which the suspect was believed to have deceived an accountant attached to a corporation by introducing himself as a bank officer and offering him (accountant) a fixed deposit investment scheme.

“The suspect claimed that the scheme promised Shariah-based six per cent returns that also included zakat deduction, and free of tax and management fees as well,” Amran said when contacted.

He said between 2015 and 2018, the victim claimed to have received statements for his investments, but found much later that his money was actually invested in unit trust and the statements he received were fake.

Amran said the victim claimed he suffered about RM40 million in losses as a result of being cheated. ― Bernama