Penang targets all public eateries to achieve grade A rating by end-2020

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 19 — The Penang government has targeted all public eateries in the state to attain Grade A rating by the end of this year.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the target must be achieved by both Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

“We have to lead by example. Currently, we have premises with Grade A, B and C rating, we used to have Grade D but not anymore. This is important for the state government to reassure members of the public about the cleanliness at our eateries.

“We cannot allow bad perceptions to tarnish the image of the state,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Meanwhile, MBSP mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud who also present said as at end-2019, 38.31 per cent of the eateries in Seberang Perai had attained Grade A and B rating while the rest was Grade C.

“However, the number had improved to 44.25 per cent in January this year,” he said, adding common offences committed by operators included food being prepared on the floor. — Bernama