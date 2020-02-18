Health Ministry seizes 434,742 packets of Energy Candy nationwide

Energy candy products ExtrAli Energy Candy (pic), Extra Strong Energy Candy and Mixed Fruit Candy have been found to contain a banned substance called tadalafil. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) seized 434,742 packets of Energy Candy containing RM131,340.70 of ‘tadalafil’ scheduled poison in operations nationwide yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said during the operation, 160 wholesalers, distributors and retailers were inspected to ensure that ExtrAli Energy Candy, Extra Strong Energy Candy and Mixed Fruit Candy products were not sold in the market.

“Sales bans are also issued to online traders on all e-commerce platforms.

“MoH would like to stress to anyone who still stocks this product to stop distribution and sale including online sales,” he said in a statement today.

He said the action could be imposed under Section 13 of the Food Act 1983, and if convicted could be fined not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.

Dr Noor Hisham said MoH was always aware of the concerns that could endanger the health of consumers.

He advised consumers with concerns about food safety issues to contact the District Health Office or the State Department of Health or contact MoH through the website http://moh.spab.gov.my or facebook Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) www.facebook.com/bkkmhq.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement confirming the Energy Candy product contains a prohibited ingredient called ‘tadalafil’, a scheduled poison used in treating patients with erectile dysfunction and that it should only be given to patients under the supervision of a registered health professional member.

He said the use of tadalafil without supervision could lead to complications of reduction or loss of vision and hearing, sudden decrease in blood pressure to dangerous levels as well as adverse effects on the cardiovascular system such as stroke and heart attack.

In this regard, he said the ban on importing the product was immediately issued by MoH. — Bernama