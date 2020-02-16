Free nasi lemak for visitors to National Art Gallery after Ahmad Fuad’s artwork restored

An art installation is pictured during artist Ahmad Fuad Osman’s solo exhibition before it was removed. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Ahmad Fuad Osman

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Local artists will give away free nasi lemak for breakfast to celebrate the reinstatement of artwork removed from Ahmad Fuad Osman’s exhibition tomorrow.

Poet, actor and art activist Pyanhabib and journalist Noor Azam Shairi will distribute said treat to any visitor to the National Art Gallery (NAG) starting 10am tomorrow.

“I have said that if the ‘missing’ artwork was suddenly ‘found’ and reinstated at the exhibition gallery, I and my friend Noor Azam will, humbly without melancholy buy nasi lemak at the gallery cafeteria for the visitors of the ‘missing’ exhibition,” he told Malay Mail today.

This morning, NAG restored the four pieces of artwork that it removed from Ahmad Fuad’s exhibition following mounting pressure from artists, politicians and the public.

In a statement, the NAG said a “support programme” will also be held on Feb 21 which will involve the artist and the NAG curator.

“We urge the public not to miss the opportunity to witness this exhibition,” said the NAG.

Ahmad Fuad is a prominent figure in Malaysia’s visual arts scene and his exhibition titled “At The End Of The Day Even Art Is Not Important” was meant to be a mid-career survey exhibition. It is open to the public until Feb 28.

Earlier this month, some of his artwork were removed, prompting Ahmad Fuad to accuse the NAG of censorship.

Ahmad Fuad said that since the integrity of the exhibition had been compromised, he demanded for it be scrapped.

Two of his removed works depicted prominent political figures while another depicted a naked man. Another “censored” piece featured pigs.