FT minister: DBKL to clamp down on homeless at KL attractions

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Stricter enforcement will be carried out by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officers to ensure that the homeless do not loiter at several newly constructed attractions, such as the Saloma Link.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the main issue is that the homeless “prefer” these newly constructed sites to staying at transit homes.

“The homeless people, they like to linger at these nicely-built attractions.

“I have asked DBKL to add more enforcement regarding this. They will help bring the homeless to respective transit homes.

The Saloma Link connects Kampung Baru to the Golden Triangle. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Cyberjaya Info

“The homeless people, apparently, don't like to stay in transit homes, saying it makes them feel 'trapped',” he said.

He added that other attractions like the River of Life suffer a similar predicament, with the homeless making these sites their “hangout” spots.

It was reported recently that the new Saloma Link, which was opened to the public about a week ago, is already littered with rubbish.

The 370-metre bridge connects Lorong Raja Muda Musa 3 to Jalan Saloma, next to Menara Public Bank, which is across the road from KLCC. Its construction reportedly cost RM31 million.

DBKL will be in charge of the bridge's maintenance once it is fully operational.