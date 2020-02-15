Economic stimulus package to focus on domestic tourism development, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters during a visit to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) in Putrajaya January 29, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 15 — The economic stimulus package to be announced on February 27 will focus on the domestic tourism development, said Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the government was currently working on the best package to boost the sector as it was one of the industries affected by the Covid-19 outbreak in China.

“We want to boost our domestic tourism,” she told reporters when met after visiting projects under the DPM’s special allocation at Masjid Jamek Tuan Haji Abdul Latif in Permatang Pasir here today.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was reported as saying that the government would announce an economic stimulus package to mitigate the external economic impacts on Malaysia following the Covid-19 infection.

Lim said under the package, to be announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, assistance would be given to the affected sectors.

During the event, Dr Wan Azizah presented a contribution of RM500,000, allotted under DPM’s allocation, for Masjid Jamek Tuan Haji Abdul Latif upgrading project.

Under the project which is expected to complete this October, the mosque will get a new additional building with a capacity of 846 people from 739 currently. — Bernama