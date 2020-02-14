Efforts underway to extract remaining foreign worker trapped in Taman Desa condo collapse, says KL Bomba chief

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue personnel are pictured at the site of the partially collapsed condominium project in Taman Desa February 14, 2020.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Only one person is awaiting rescue from the collapsed apartment development project in Taman Desa, with another successfully extracted.

KL Fire and Rescue Department chief Nordin Pauzi said the person is trapped between the cement framework somewhere on the first floor of Maxim Holdings Sdn Bhd’s The Address project site.

“We are currently attempting to pull the victim out of the rubble. He was found in a storage area on the first floor, and due to the manner of his entrapment we decided to take the risk and extract him,” he said during a press conference.

Both are believed to be foreign workers, who sustained various degrees of injuries. No lives were reported lost.

Nordin said the collapse involved the first to sixth floors of the project, with the department alerted to the incident around 3:47pm.

“Six fire stations and other agencies were involved in the operations. With their help, including from the developers as well, all but the victim currently trapped have been accounted for.

“Department K9 units are on site, and from what we can determine the collapse is significant. The building’s structural integrity is currently being assessed, and we have closed off access to all civilians and those without proper equipment or training,” he said, adding the cause of the collapse is still being ascertained.

Taman Desa residents living adjacent or nearby the construction site reported hearing a loud crash around 3.30pm today.

The 202-unit, low-density residential project, which began construction at the end of 2017, has faced considerable resistance from residents in the surrounding condominiums or apartments, who complained of noise pollution and of the developer ignoring construction conditions set by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.



