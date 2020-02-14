Partially built condo in Taman Desa collapses, three believed trapped

A general view of the partially collapsed condominium project in Taman Desa February 14, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Four people are believed to be trapped when part of the structure of a condominium under construction collapsed in Taman Desa in Jalan Klang Lama here today.

It is learnt that only one of them had been rescued so far and had been rushed to hospital.

A spokesman from Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying that it occurred at around 3pm.

Further details on the actual numbers of victims and casualties were unavailable at press time.

Earlier, a one-minute video clip showing the collapse of a building structure went viral on social media. — Bernama



