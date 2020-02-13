Obsession with one-race govt may turn Malaysia into ‘failed state’, Kit Siang warns

DAP MP Lim Kit Siang warns that the obsession with a one-race government may turn Malaysia into ‘failed state’. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― DAP MP Lim Kit Siang has spoken out today against those pushing for a government dominated by just one ethnic group, cautioning that such an ideology can allegedly turn Malaysian into a failed state ― the so-called “Venezuela of Southeast Asia”.

In a statement, Lim said practices as such were deemed rejecting the dream of decades of former Malaysian prime ministers, including Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Abdul Razak, Tun Hussein Onn, and great Malaysians patriots regardless of race or religion, for the nation to be top world-class nation.

“The advocates of a basically one-race government are tinkering with the future of Malaysia,” he said, citing Venezuela, that is in the thick of a prolonged political, socio-economic and humanitarian crisis.

According to news reports, the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela has affected the lives of the average Venezuelan on all levels.

Lim added that in the latest international media reports on Venezuela, the seven-year crushing depression in the Latin American country caused by massive corruption, incompetence and mismanagement has even led to the reversal of the infant mortality rates which had been falling since the 1940s.

“The Opposition does not mind Malaysia becoming the Venezuela of Southeast Asia, so long as the Pakatan Harapan-led federal government is toppled.

“In fact, one of the current Opposition leaders had couched the political future of Malaysians as to be a choice to be goat-herders or pig-herders,” he said, a veiled reference to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“This is not the future for Malaysians. PH does not want Malaysians to choose between becoming goat-herders or pig-herders, but to acquire excellence and mastery over science and technology,” he added.

On Tuesday, Lim had blamed those who were busy politicking, that these were reasons Malaysia has become a very polarised and divided nation despite a democratic change of government more than 20 months ago.

He also said that, instead of politicking, the opposition could help to ensure unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity in Malaysia.