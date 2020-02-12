Cops to quiz Najib, Rosmah in probe of MACC audio clips next week

Mohd Roze said police will record Najib and Rosmah's statements next week. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 ― Police will record statements from former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor next week, to assist in the investigations into several audio recordings released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy direction (Intelligence and Operations), Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari said they were trying to get a suitable date to enable both to be at the federal police headquarters to give their statements.

"Police will record their statements next week but we are waiting for a suitable date for them to appear at Bukit Aman as both are busy with their respective court hearings," he told Bernama.

On Monday, Mohd Roze had reportedly said that police had recorded statements from 12 witnesses to facilitate the investigations into nine audio recordings exposed by the MACC and allegedly involved a high-level criminal conspiracy.

Those who already had their statements taken included Baling Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim; Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh, who was Najib’s principal private secretary; and Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, the former special officer to Najib.

On Jan 8, the MACC released the audio recording of a conversation allegedly involving leakage of information from the Attorney General’s Chambers to Najib when he was the prime minister, and the recordings of several other phone conversations with regard to investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd scandals.

Besides Najib, the conversations allegedly involved Rosmah, former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, a member of the Abu Dhabi royalty, and several other individuals. ― Bernama