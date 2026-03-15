PENGKALAN HULU, March 15 — A total of 22 upgrading projects under the Madani Adopted Village programme in Kampung Kuak Hulu here, have been completed by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Its minister Fadhlina Sidek said the works are part of 32 improvement projects carried out by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), involving an allocation of more than RM20 million.

“For Kampung Kuak Hulu alone, several community projects have been completed, including the school hall and futsal court.

“Repairs to the slope (still in progress), as well as the bridge and several other projects have also brought benefits to the local community,” she told reporters at the Santuni Madani Iftar Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Kuak Hulu here last night.

She said the construction of the school hall cost RM149,500, while the futsal court was upgraded at a cost of RM200,000.

Other upgrades include the community hall, riverbank improvements, toilets at Masjid Al-Bakri and Padang Cong to enhance residents’ well-being.

Fadhlina said the completion of key facilities such as the school hall had also encouraged contributions from other agencies to strengthen school development and the education ecosystem.

Among the contributions were two Smartboard TV units from the Tun Hussein Onn Teachers Foundation (YGTHO) to support digital teaching and learning in classrooms.

She also thanked Perbadanan Kota Buku (PKB) for contributing a Mini Kota Buku Reading Pod with book purchase credits worth RM5,000, as well as five tablets equipped with BookR Class digital learning materials for the school.

In addition, the ministry’s Sports, Co-curriculum and Arts Division (BSKK) contributed sports equipment, including five futsal balls, sepak takraw balls and 20 jersey bibss to encourage students to stay active.

Fadhlina said the programme reflects the government and MOE’s continued commitment to addressing infrastructure issues affecting the education community and local residents

Kampung Kuak Hulu was selected as one of the locations for the Education Minister’s Santuni Madani Programme in 2024 following a detailed assessment, taking into account the village’s demographic location in northern Perak. — Bernama