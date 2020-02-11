Slain prosecutor Kevin Morais gets posthumous award for fighting corruption

Datuk Kevin Anthony Morais has been honoured posthumously for his efforts in fighting corruption by the Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation. — Malay Mail

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — The late senior deputy public prosecutor, Datuk Kevin Anthony Morais, was honoured posthumously tonight for his efforts in fighting corruption by the Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation (PIACCF)

Speaking at the foundation’s inauguration, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Morais was one of two recipients of the Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion 2020 Award.

“We are here to tell the world that all the anti-corruption officers who had paid heavy prices in the course of their duty are our champions and our heroes,” he said in his speech.

Dr Mahathir said the price was often the lives of such individuals.

“We know that combatting and exposing corruption are very dangerous and the world have witnessed many of those who attempted to do so.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of former attorney general Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Dr. Zeti Akhtar Aziz, and former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull in exposing the 1MDB scandal,” he said.

The prime minister credited their efforts as contributing to the turning point of Malaysia’s political direction and sparked an awakening among Malaysians.

“Their collective courage and determination brought a kleptocratic regime to its feet, in an unprecedented show of people’s power,” Dr Mahathir said.

The other award recipient is Indonesia’s Novel Baswedan, whose work with the Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi led to an acid attack against him in June 2016, which left him partially blind in the left eye.

“The awards to Mr Morais and Mr Baswedan symbolise our appreciation of their sacrifices,” he said.

Kevin’s award was collected by his brother Datuk Richard Morais.

The late deputy public prosecutor was found murdered on September 16, 2015, with his body stuffed in a concrete-filled oil drum within the vicinity of USJ 1 in Subang Jaya.

Morais was last seen alive on September 4, when he left his residence in Segambut for work at the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Putrajaya. A missing persons report was later filed by his brother the following day.

Subsequently former army pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran and five other men were accused of killing Morais, after it was believed the murder was committed to prevent Morais from pursuing Dr. Kunaseegaran for corruption.

In June 2018, Dr Kunaseegaran was sentenced to five years in prison and fined RM7 million by the Sessions Court in Shah Alam for two charges of corruption involving RM700,000.

The PIACCF was established to provide assistance for anti-corruption chiefs and experts who are affected in the course of their work.

In line with the United Nation Conventions Against Corruption, the foundation also provides protection to anti-corruption officials who are state members of International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities.