Report: MACC puts in Interpol request to arrest Jho Low, Tarek Obaid and Patrick Mahoney

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Malaysia’s anti-graft body has reportedly informed the Interpol of its arrest warrants for three individuals wanted for investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief (MACC) commissioner Latheefa Koya made the announcement to the media this morning, as reported by Malaysiakini.

The trio ― Low Taek Jho, Tarek Obaid, and Patrick Mahoney ― were charged in absentia yesterday for a US$69 million (RM285.7 million) 1MDB money laundering case.

“This is part of our ongoing recovery-cum-investigation on 1MDB and SRC International,” she was quoted as saying.

“This is part of that process where we are charging those people who may have access to details of those monies.”

The anti-graft agency is expected to release more details on the charges soon.

