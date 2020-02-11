Malaysians in Singapore urged to follow guidelines to prevent spread of coronavirus

People are seen using the face masks during a press conference by Malaysian aid organisation OpsHarapan at The Verticle in Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 — Malaysians in Singapore are urged to follow the guidelines issued by the government of the island republic to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore, Datuk Zainol Rahim Zainuddin also advised Malaysians to continue to take care of their health, especially as Singapore had raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) alert level to ‘Orange’.

“Take care of your health... if you are unwell, take the immediate measures of seeing a doctor,” he told Bernama when met on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2020, here, today.

About 300,000 Malaysians enter Singapore daily.

On February 7, Singapore raised the Dorscon alert level from Yellow to Orange due to the increase in cases of infection unrelated to those recorded previously or without any recent history of travel to China.

“Avoid going to public places to prevent infection. Follow the advice issued by the Singapore government on what to do in the current situation,” he added.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday confirmed two more cases of novel coronavirus in the republic, bringing the total number of infections to 45.

The number of locally transmitted infection cases currently stands at 23.

Earlier, the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore encouraged Malaysians working or residing in the republic, to register with the High Commission via https://www.kln.gov.my/web/sgp_singapore/malaysian_reg.

“Registering with the High Commission will enable us to contact you or your family in the event of any emergency,” it said on its official Facebook page. — Bernama