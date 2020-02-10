Tamrin Abdul Ghafar’s lawyer mulls MCMC report against FB page

Datuk Mohd Tamrin Abdul Ghafar (left) and his lawyer Mohd Azharul Ab Talib speak to the media after giving his statement at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The lawyer for independent politician Datuk Mohd Tamrin Abdul Ghafar said his client is considering filing a report against a Facebook page that landed him in trouble.

Mohd Azharul Ab Talib said he will discuss the matter further with Tamrin, and if necessary, the report will be lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“This may be necessary, as the Facebook page has nothing to do with my client,” he told reporters outside the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters where Tamrin had earlier been questioned by the authorities over a series of blog posts deemed critical or offensive to Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim.

Tamrin himself appeared relaxed as he said the three-hour long questioning session that started at 11.30am was conducted in a “very friendly and professional manner”.

“I was asked about all 34 matters which I wrote about in my blog, what I meant by that or what I was implying.

“I was called in due to a police report lodged against me in Majidi, Johor. From what I was informed, the report came about after someone saw my blog post’s content shared on Facebook by a third party, since I do not use social media,” he said.

Tamrin added his phone was temporarily confiscated at the start of questioning so that its contacts list could be duplicated, and subsequently, returned to him shortly before the session ended.

“I would rather this matter be taken up in a court of law, where I would be able to defend myself.

“I suppose later this evening I will write another new blogpost detailing my experience and thoughts on today’s events,” he said.

The report is being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948 as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service.

Tamrin, the son of the late former deputy prime minister Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba, was called in for questioning over his blogpost dated February 2 titled “TMJ — Bodoh Sombong Yang Tak Boleh Di Ajar” (TMJ — foolish arrogance that can’t be taught)’ which was mainly on Tunku Ismail and the Johor royal family.

It is understood that several Malay NGO representatives also filed police reports over the blogpost, which supposedly questions the role of the Malaysian royal institution.