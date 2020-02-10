Police interview 12 over MACC’s recorded phone calls

The investigations are being conducted under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code that covers the abetment of crimes. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The police have questioned 12 people linked to the audio clips the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) released of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and others allegedly conspiring to cover up the 1MDB scandal.

Among those interviewed were Umno’s Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Tan Sri Shulry Mohd Salleh and Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazarudding.

The investigations are being conducted under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code that covers the abetment of crimes.

