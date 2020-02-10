In Singapore, condemned Malaysian duo sue republic’s AG over threat to their lawyer

International Human Rights lawyer M. Ravi speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Two Malaysians sentenced to death in Singapore have filed a lawsuit against the island-state’s attorney general for allegedly denying them their right to a fair trial by threatening their lawyer.

According to court documents provided by the Lawyers for Liberty group, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Gobi Avedian and Datchinamurthy Kataiah with the Singapore High Court today.

The two are claiming Singaporean prosecutors who previously said they were “reserving [their] rights” against their lawyer, M. Ravi, interfered in their right to a fair trial as prescribed under the Singapore constitution.

They are seeking for the Singaporean High Court to issue a prohibitory order to stay the execution of their death sentences pending investigations into claims that the republic used unlawful methods of execution.

The two also want a mandatory order directing Singaporean authorities to provide legal protection to a former prison official to allow him to safely testify to the allegations.

The LFL is already suing Singapore Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam here over a related matter, after the latter ordered access to the rights group’s website to be blocked in the republic over its claim that Singaporean executioners used unlawful methods to kill condemned inmates.

Singapore denied the allegation and subsequently used its law against fake news to order media outlets and websites that carried reports about the matter to issue correction notices.

On January 16, the LFL released a statement alleging Singapore prison officials were trained to kick condemned inmates on the neck, among others, to kill them in a manner similar to death by hanging.

The rights group representing Malaysians sentenced to die in Singapore further alleged that it has eye-witness testimony from a Singaporean prison official who was willing to testify to this in an “appropriate forum”.

It refused to withdraw the allegation after Singapore’s denial, insisting it has testimony from past and present Singaporean prison officials to support its claim.



