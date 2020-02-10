Gobind conveys condolences on Abam Bocey’s passing

The 32-year-old comedian died in his sleep after having a headache and fever over the past two days. — Picture via Instagram/Abam Bocey

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo has conveyed his condolences over the sudden death of popular comedian Abam Bocey early today.



“My condolences to the family of Syed Umar Mokhtar Syed Mohd Redzuan, better known as Abam Bocey, who died this morning.



“I pray that the family will remain strong during this difficult time,” he tweeted.



The 32-year-old comedian died in his sleep after having a headache and fever over the past two days.



His wife, Siti Norhidayah Mohd Ali realised that he was dead when she wanted to wake him up for Subuh prayers.



The couple has a five-month-old son, Syed Uthman Hamzah Al-Juffrey.



Syed Umar was a member or a popular comedy group, Bocey, along with Muhammad Fadzlie Nizam (Fad) and Mohd Nasir Hamzah (Achey).



On Jan 11, the group bagged RM150,000 as the third-place winner of Astro’s popular television comedy competition, Maharaja Lawak Mega 2019. They were the champion of the competition in 2016 and 2017. — Bernama



