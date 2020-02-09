Labuan coastal road project to be completed in Dec, says deputy FT minister

Deputy Federal Territories Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh said the Labuan coastal road project is scheduled for completion in December this year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LABUAN, Feb 9 — The RM129 million Labuan coastal road project is scheduled for completion in December this year, said Deputy Federal Territories Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh.

He said the long-standing issue of land acquisition to facilitate the construction of the 5.1km alternative road had been resolved and that would help speed up the project’s completion.

“We were briefed today by the Public Works Department (PWD) that the project is in progress and following the schedule strictly land acquisition issues have now been resolved amicably and the project will benefit Labuan folks soon,” he said after making an official visit to the site today.

He was accompanied by Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman and PWD officials.

The design-and-build Membedai-Tanjung Aru coastal road project kicked off in December 2017 with the aim of improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion along Jalan Tun Mustapha.

The project, involving 49.927 acres (20.20 hectares) of land, once completed, will help road users from Kg Lajau, Tanjung Aru, Kerupang 1, 2 and 3, Nagalang and the nearby villages and residential areas enjoy smoother travel to the town centre. — Bernama