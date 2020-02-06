Transport minister: Up to MACC to investigate Airbus’ investments in Malaysia

Transport Minister Anthony Loke says MACC is an independent agency and is free to do whatever investigations it deems fit. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 ― It is up to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to undertake the necessary investigations into Airbus’ interest in Malaysia following the corruption allegations implicating the aircraft manufacturer and two executives of AirAsia, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

When met by reporters at the Transport Ministry's Chinese New Year get together and monthly gathering here today, Loke said MACC was an independent agency and it was free to do whatever investigations it deemed fit.

“I think that is the job of MACC. It is not our (Transport Ministry) jurisdiction. Up to MACC to take the necessary step. Government will not interfere,” he said when asked to comment if the government would check all Airbus’ transactions in Malaysia following the corruption allegations.

It was reported recently that Airbus paid RM204 million and offered RM225 million more to sponsor a sports team linked to two unnamed “key decision makers” at AirAsia and AirAsia X.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya was reported as saying the commission had commenced investigation and contacted the authorities in the United Kingdom on the matter.

Airbus’ investment in Malaysia is through Sepang Aircraft Engineering Sdn Bhd, its maintenance, repair and overhaul subsidiary, as well as Airbus Malaysia Customer Services facility, both of which are fully owned.

On another matter, Loke, who is DAP national organising secretary, had brushed off speculations on the collaboration between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Don't waste time on rumours. We are facing a crisis (2019 novel coronavirus). I think the whole world is facing a crisis. We should work towards the betterment of the country, should work together to fight coronavirus and contribute to our economy,” he said. ― Bernama