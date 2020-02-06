Canadian teen under HKL watch found negative for coronavirus

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad says the 17-year-old Canadian girl admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for possible infection of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus has been given the all clear and discharged today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 ― A visiting 17-year-old Canadian girl admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for possible infection of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus has been given the all clear and discharged today, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

“The good news is that she was found to be negative. She has been discharged and precautionary measures were taken properly,” he told a news conference during a daily update of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus at his ministry here.

The girl arrived in Malaysia on February 4 from Indonesia. Prior to that, she had resided for 15 years in Shanghai, China.

She was sent to HKL after collapsing at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre yesterday morning. Initial reports claimed she showed symptoms of the respiratory ailment.

Malaysia currently has 14 cases of the dreaded virus that originated from Wuhan city in China, four of them affecting Malaysians.

Earlier, Dzulkefly announced the first local transmission affecting a 40-year-old woman who is believed to have contracted the virus from her brother when they met in their Kedah home state over the Chinese New Year holiday.