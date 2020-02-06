Amid coronavirus threat, minister tells Thaipusam festival goers to keep calm and carry on

Waytha advised those attending the festival to take extra precautions such as ensuring personal hygiene, wearing face masks and going for checks at medical facilities if necessary. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Visitors especially Hindu devotees need not worry about attending the Thaipusam festival this Saturday in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus infections, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

However, he advised those attending the festival to take extra precautions such as ensuring personal hygiene, wearing face masks and going for checks at medical facilities if necessary.

“In our country, the coronavirus infection is being handled professionally. The World Health Organisation (representative) also praised Malaysia and the Health Ministry for being transparent and managing it in a prudent manner.

“So, I think there is no need to worry but just be extra careful,” he told reporters after the launch of Dialysis Assistance Programme for the first group of B40 (low-income group) under the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA).

The pilot programme was launched to assist B40 Indian dialysis patients who do not have welfare support or the Social Security Organisation benefit for their dialysis treatment.

Meanwhile, Waytha Moorthy said Mitra has approved an allocation of RM2.9 million to assist 99 patients from the B40 who are eligible to receive the treatment for one year of the programme.

The programme is a collaboration between Mitra and three non-governmental organisations, namely St John Ambulance Association, Buddhist Tzu Chi Merits Society Malaysia and the Sai Ananda Foundation. — Reuters