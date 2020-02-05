Coronavirus: No ‘patient under investigation’ cases in Sepang

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 5 — The Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) today denied the existence of a ‘Patient Under Investigation’ (PUI) case for the 2019 novel coronavirus at the Salak Health Clinic in Sepang, as has gone viral on social media.

Selangor health director Datuk Sha’ari Ngadiman said checks found that the alleged case did not meet the set criteria of the virus and the patient had no contact with those tested positive for the virus nor any travel history to China in the last 14 days.

“The closure and decontamination action taken by the health clinic was as a precautionary measure. The case was referred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment relating to another disease.

“The public is advised not to worry about what happened at the health clinic. The relevant officers have also been advised to adhere to standard operating procedures in all actions,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Sha’ari said JKNS apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the health clinic, and that it has resumed operations. — Bernama