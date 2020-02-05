Bersatu’s top three leaders get unanimous support from state reps ahead of party polls

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya disclosed today that all party state leaders have pledged their full support for the incumbent chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir even though no decision has been made on whether or not to open those posts for contest. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — It would appear that the top three leaders in Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s youngest party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, need not fear being dislodged from their positions at the upcoming internal elections.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya disclosed today that all party state leaders have pledged their full support for the incumbent chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir even though no decision has been made on whether or not to open those posts for contest.

“Until today we have yet to make a decision. As a new party, we have asked all division and state leadership to give their full support to our chairman, president and deputy president.

“And today I received a report that all states across Malaysia have pledged support for the top three not to be contested,” he told a press conference at Bersatu headquarters here today.

Dr Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Mukhiz have held the same positions since Bersatu’s inception on September 8, 2016. The party, the newest among four in the ruling PH, will undergo its maiden elections this year.

All three went unchallenged at the divisional level last January 28, meaning Dr Mahathir is still Langkawi Bersatu chief. Muhyiddin and Mukhriz also retained their divisional seats in Pagoh and Jerlun respectively.

Nomination for Bersatu supreme council positions will be open on March 16 and the annual general meeting will be held from June 25 to 28.

For the top three supreme council posts, only those who have been members for three years can contest. The remaining positions are open to those who have been members for at least one year.

Marzuki also announced today that 381,811 Bersatu members out of more than 430,000 are eligible to participate in the branch meetings next.

He said the party has finalised the list, which means Bersatu now has 2,590 branches from 191 divisions across the country.

“We have also delisted about 50 members who either held dual membership with other parties as well as those who are deemed to sabotage the party,” he said, adding that the party election committee will announce the outcome.