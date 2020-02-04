Malaysia’s first Hindu directory launched in Penang

10,000 copies of the directory will be distributed during Thaipusam on February 7 and 8 via a Thaneer Panthal (stall) situated at the foothill of the Hilltop Murugan Temple. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — Penang has launched the Hindu Directory, which consists of contacts of Hindu temples and non-profit organisations (NGOs) in the Malaysia Northern region providing meals, tuitions, medical services and more for free.

Supported by the Penang Hindu Association (PHA), Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB), Global Hindu Federation and other active NGOs, His Holiness Swami Brahmananda Saraswati had published 10,000 copies of the directory, which would be distributed during Thaipusam on February 7 and 8 via a Thaneer Panthal (stall) situated at the foothill of the Hilltop Murugan Temple.

Programme coordinator Prashant Subramanian said that the initiative was to help and inform all communities, especially the needy and B40 families, the free services offered by Hindu temples and NGOs.

He said that there is no centralised directory where people in need can find out about the free services provided, as well as the venue, operational time and contact details for the Hindu temples and NGOs.

“These services include free meals, free tuition classes, and even free medical aid is not just for the Hindu communities, but also (for) refugees, Indian-Muslims, Chinese everyone can get these services,” he told reporters, noting that the free religious and spiritual classes provided are primarily for Hindu devotees.

He said that the first edition of the Hindu directory listed from around 15 temples and NGOs around Penang, Kedah and Perak, would be actively updated and expanded throughout Malaysia, and accessible via a website and social media in the future.

“The work on digitalising the directory is already ongoing,” he said, adding that the online version of the directory would be available in six months’ time.

The launch of the Northern Malaysia Hindu Directory was held at PHEB here last night.

Also attending the ceremony were His Holiness Swami Brahmananda Saraswati, PHA president P. Murugiah, Global Hindu Federation president Datuk Pardip Kumar Kukreja, PHEB executive director Datuk M. Ramachandran and senior lawyer P. Subramanian. — Bernama