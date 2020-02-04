KL Tower goes orange and blue tonight for World Cancer Day

KL Tower will be illuminated tonight in the orange and blue that is thematic of World Cancer Day, in a show of support for a global Fight Cancer campaign. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 — KL Tower will be illuminated tonight in the orange and blue that is thematic of World Cancer Day, in a show of support for a global Fight Cancer campaign.

The National Cancer Council (Makna) said the landmark will be lit in the campaign’s colours from 8pm to midnight.

It will be one of several city icons worldwide that will be bathed in the two colours as a show of international solidarity.

Others include the Valencia Science Museum in Spain, Jet d’eau in Switzerland, Globe and Kaknastornet in Sweden, Caretta Shiodome in Japan, the Opera and Congress Centre in Oman, and several buildings in Singapore and Canada.

“Communities all over the world continue to struggle due to the gap of inequality. Cancer is no exception to that precept, but we need to change the facts,” Makna general manager Farahida Mohd Farid said.

“World Cancer Day is an opportunity to engage with all sectors of society and make sure that each plays it’s part — social and corporate sector, academia, and of course, governments worldwide need to come together and take action.

“Cancer is everyone’s crisis. Today, it is ever more pressing that everyone works together to find solutions that drive us towards a cancer-free future.”

Makna has been part of the Advisory Group for the World Cancer Day initiative for the last two years.

The group has represented Malaysia in dialogues about the global battle against cancer, delivering the country’s perspective to peer groups from over 15 nations.

Among others, the advisory group discussed on a monthly basis matters such as cultural sensitivity, contextual narratives, and inclusive speech.