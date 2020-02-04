Justice for Sisters: Real concern is Nur Sajat’s safety and security, not her ‘umrah’ attire

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said he met MCMC yesterday so prompt action could be taken following the uploading of numerous photos and video by Nur Sajat (pic) who wore the clothes of women umrah pilgrims which went viral on the social media. — Picture via Instagram/Nur Sajat02

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Justice for Sisters (JFS) has called on minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today to address root issues concerning Nur Sajat’s “umrah” or minor pilgrimage.

The transgender rights group said those issues faced by the cosmetics entrepreneur are breach of privacy via doxxing, transphobia and misogyny online, and gender-based violence, following backlash of her performing the Islamic ritual in Mecca.

“The real concern is not the telekung (prayer garment), but her safety and security, the breach of privacy and the lack of rights and evidence-based response by the government on this matter,” JFS said in a statement.

“Several documents including a copy of passport and travel documents, which allegedly state Sajat’s deadname (assigned name at birth that the person no longer identifies with) were shared doxxed or publicly on social media and the media without consent.

“The documents spread like wildfire, sparking harmful online comments and a shift in the way in which the media describes Sajat,” it added.

Doxing or doxxing, a term originating from the word “documents”, includes harvesting private information from publicly available data online or social media, and broadcasting such information, usually to identify someone

JFS said disclosure of such personal data without consent is a breach of Section 8 of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010.

This comes as Mujahid, who is the minister in charge of religious affairs, said he met MCMC yesterday so prompt action could be taken following the uploading of numerous photos and video by Nur Sajat who wore the clothes of women umrah pilgrims which went viral on the social media.

JFS also chided media outlets that had participated in amplifying the doxxing and breach of privacy by republishing the legal and travel documents on their platforms, in addition to calling Sajat by her alleged deadname.

“Using her alleged deadname is extremely regressive, unethical and degrading,” JFS said.

“Regardless of what is stated in the legal documents, we must respect and affirm a person’s gender identity. Using the name and pronouns that a person identifies with is a very basic form of respect.”

Nur Sajat was criticised on social media after photos and videos of her performing the pilgrimage went viral.

Muslims who complained mostly took issue with her wearing women’s clothes during the pilgrimage and performing the rituals as a woman among female pilgrims, as they accused her of not being a woman.

Nur Sajat continues to be hounded by authorities and some in the public over her gender identity.