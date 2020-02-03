Malaysian Bar urges IGP to locate and return Indira Gandhi’s daughter instead of striving for ‘win-win’ outcome

Malaysian Bar president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Badro has hinted many times that the police force knows the whereabouts of Prasana Diksa and her fugitive Muslim-convert father Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah, but questioned why the mother and daughter has yet to be reunited. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Malaysian Bar today urged Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to locate and return M. Indira Gandhi’s daughter Prasana Diksa who is kidnapped by her ex-husband.

Malaysian Bar president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said Abdul Hamid has hinted many times that the police force knows the whereabouts of Prasana and her fugitive Muslim-convert father Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah, but questioned why the mother and daughter has yet to be reunited.

Abdul Fareed was commenting on the latest revelation by Abdul Hamid that he knows where Muhammad Riduan (formerly K. Pathmanathan) was.

Last Friday Abdul Hamid urged Muhammad Ridhuan to stop hiding and come forward, he was reported saying he has been making progress on the case quickly.

“It is in view of these facts, that the revelations by the IGP are startling and warrant immediate action.

“It is not for the police in such cases to mediate between the enforcement of the decision of the Federal Court and the parties of the case or to strive for a ‘win-win’ outcome to the case. It is imperative, within our constitutional scheme, that the various branches of government, and the agencies that constitute these branches, comply and act in accordance with the pronouncements of such court orders.

“The separation of powers is designed to be a system of checks and balances. Any act, on the part of any officer, contrary to the pronouncements of the decision of the court, would create chaos and discord in society.

“The Malaysian Bar therefore, calls on the IGP to carry out and enforce the pronouncement of the Federal Court in 2018, and to pursue the immediate return of Prasana Diksa to her mother,” Abdul Fareed said in a statement today.

Muhammad Ridhuan who was estranged from his wife decided to convert his three children without Indira’s consent. After a lengthy court battle in 2018 the Federal Court unanimously ruled that the unilateral conversion of the three children was null and void, holding that the consent of both parents was needed to convert a minor.

The IGP has hinted on many occasions he knew where Muhammad Ridhuan is and repeatedly has called for him to surrender. He said he wants a happy ending and has his own way of doing things that he felt he did not need to elaborate on.