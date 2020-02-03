Agong hopes Malaysians returning from Wuhan to be in good health

File picture shows an aviation officer wearing a mask at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah hopes all Malaysians who will be brought back from Wuhan, China, to be in good health and protected from infection of the 2019 novel coronavirus and other diseases.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in his statement today that His Majesty, who had always kept abreast of the latest development of the coronavirus infection, was deeply concerned over the safety and health issues of the Malaysians in Wuhan, following the spread and increase in the number of infection cases in China.

“His Majesty prays that those who will be brought home are protected from coronavirus symptoms so that they can be together with the families as soon as possible.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian government, particularly the officials and flight crew members, on their effort to bring home all Malaysians in Wuhan,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his appreciation towards the Ministry of Health for its effort to monitor the health of all returning Malaysians once they arrived in the country, to ensure they are free from the infection of the coronavirus and other diseases. — Bernama