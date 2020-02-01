Federal court judge heads list of recipients of FT awards

Federal Court Judge Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh will receive the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — Federal Court Judge Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh heads the list of 188 recipients of awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the 2020 Federal Territory Day celebration this year.

Mohd Zawawi, who was appointed as a Federal Court Judge on April 27, 2018, will receive the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Two other recipients of the SMW award are Datuk Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad whose appointment as the secretary-general of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs takes effect today, and Datuk Dr Mazlan Yusoff, the director-general of the Malaysian Administration and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will be bestowing the awards to the recipients at an investiture ceremony to be held for the first time at Istana Melawati here today.

The ceremony is usually held at Istana Negara.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Territories Ministry, 25 individuals will receive the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ this year.

Among the recipients of the PMW are the National Audit Department’s Governance Audit Sector director Nor Salwani Muhammad, Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Dr Waitchalla R R Suppiah and Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) group managing director and chief executive officer Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff.

Seniman Paksi Rakyat president Che Samsudin Othman also receives the PMW for his contribution in playwright and theatre directing.

A total of 39 individuals will receive the Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW) award, followed by Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW) award (27), Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) award (36), and Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW) medal (58).

National bodybuilding athlete Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen is among the recipients of the KMW, while national karate athlete S. Prem Kumar, the PPW.

Kuala Lumpur-born Mohd Syarul made history by winning the titles of Mr Asia and Mr Universe, five and four times, consecutively, while Prem Kumar won the bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games and the gold medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. — Bernama