Agong confers Federal Territory awards on 188 people

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre), Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (eighth left) and a few of the award recipients pose for a group photo at the Istana Melawati in Putrajaya February 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented Federal Territory awards, honours and medals to 188 recipients in conjunction with the 2020 Federal Territory Day celebration at Istana Melawati here.

Three individuals, led by Federal Court Judge Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh, received the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Besides Mohd Zawawi, who was appointed as a Federal Court Judge on April 27, 2018, the other two recipients of the SMW are Datuk Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad whose appointment as the secretary-general of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry takes effect today (Feb 1), and Malaysia Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) director-general, Datuk Dr Mazlan Yusoff.

The ceremony, which was held for the first time at Istana Melawati, also saw 25 people being awarded the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Among the PMW recipients are the National Audit Department director (governance sector) Nor Salwani Muhammad, Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Dr Waitchalla R R Suppiah and Lembaga Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff.

Thirty-nine individuals received the Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW) award, followed by 27 who were awarded the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW), Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) award (36), and Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW) medal (58).

Kuala Lumpur Badminton Association deputy president Mohd Taupik Hussain received the JMW and national bodybuilding athlete Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen was among the recipients of the KMW, while national karate athlete S. Prem Kumar, the PPW.

Kuala Lumpur-born Mohd Syarul made history by winning the titles of Mr Asia and Mr Universe, five and four times, consecutively, while Prem Kumar won the bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games and the gold medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. — Bernama