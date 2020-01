MACC urged those with information on the witness named Jerome Lee Tak Loong, 44, to contact Senior Assistant Commissioner Rosli Husain at the number provided. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for a witness in a trial of a case involving SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The commission, in a statement issued here today, said the witness is Jerome Lee Tak Loong, 44, whose last known address is 33A, Jalan Pinggiran Semarak Api, Sierramas, Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

As such, MACC urged those with information on the man, or his whereabouts to contact Senior Assistant Commissioner Rosli Husain at 010-3187757. — Bernama