Women’s ministry to implement 33 programmes this year, says Dr Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters during a visit to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) in Putrajaya January 29, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will continue to focus on efforts to improve the well-being of the target groups via the implementation of the 33 programmes that will involve improvements in legislation, capacity development and protection aspects.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also women, family and community development minister, said 33 programmes involved nine new ones as well as 24 existing initiatives that would be implemented by the ministry this year.

“We have already started with the launch of the National Strategic Plan to Address the cause of Underage Marriage on Jan 16 and I look forward to continuing this momentum throughout the year,” she said in her speech at her ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

She said her ministry would continue to take the initiative to establish a department or agency on the development, protection and rehabilitation efforts involving children in the country.

In addition, she said, an additional RM30 million was allocated this year for the establishment of nursery in government offices, especially in schools and hospitals to provide support systems for working parents.

She said among the focus were outlined this year including improvement in legal aspects such as the enactment of the Sexual Harassment Bill aimed at providing protection to all parties and not just restricted to the workplace.

Also, the proposed amendments to the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 that would focus on aspects of the protection and safety of the disabled people via law enforcement, she added.

She said the Social Workers Profession Act which seek social workers being categorised as professionals, was in the last stage before it was finalised.

Dr Wan Azizah said more attention would also be given to programmes with women as target groups as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action which requires strengthening and protection of women.

“Gender-enhancing efforts will be given more attention as it benefits not only women, but also men,” she said.

She said the effort would emphasise on the elimination of any form of discrimination that impedes the ability of women and men to contribute equally to the development of the nation.

Dr Wan Azizah also said that her ministry was in the midst of carrying out study on content and scope for the establishment of a special act for senior citizens.

“This is the ministry’s effort to prepare everyone to meet the challenges of the aging population and empower Malaysians to be more resilient in facing socio-economic challenges in the future,” she said.

She added that the ministry also to focus on the agenda of strengthening the family institutions following the launch of the Family Declaration (DKM) and the Family Services Directory in November last year.

“I urge all communities to give priority to family institutions in all endeavours, planning and action,” she said. — Bernama