Police: Ops Selamat 16 records 171 deaths in 11 days

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A total of 171 deaths and 155 fatal crashes were recorded during the 11 days of Ops Selamat 16/2020 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said the highest number of fatalities involved motorcyclists and pillion riders, at 112 cases.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities at 29, followed by Johor (22), Sarawak (18), Pahang (17), and Kedah and Kelantan at 15, each.

Azisman said a total of 16,942 road crashes were recorded involving 25,171 vehicles.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of road crashes at 4,702 cases, followed by Johor (2,676), Kuala Lumpur (1,834) and Perak (1,430),” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said during the same period, a total of 290,567 summonses were issued with 182,538 or 62.8 per cent of them involving six offences including using a mobile phone while driving, flouting traffic lights, driving over speed limits, using emergency lanes, cutting queue and cutting double lines.

The Ops Selamat 16/2020 which was launched on January 18 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, to continue until February 1. — Bernama