UTM issues directive to postpone all programmes to China following coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus threat, UTM has issued a directive that all programmes involving students and staff to China, be postponed with immediate effect. — Malay Mail pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 29 ― Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) today issued a directive that all programmes involving students and staff to China, be postponed with immediate effect, in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus threat.

In a statement here today, UTM said besides the postponement, the university would also conduct another health screening on 30 students from Hebei (about 1,000 kilometres from Wuhan) who have been at the Johor Bahru campus since Jan 10.

“Although the students have not shown any symptoms, proactive measures need to be taken to avoid any risk,” the university stated.

In addition, it said UTM had also provided a house for home surveillance of students who would arrive from China, and for those who have been to the country recently.

The statement said that all the students would undergo health screenings at the airports conducted by the Health Ministry.

It said upon arrival at UTM, they would be taken directly to the University Health Centre (PKU) to undergo another screening before being sent to the home surveillance site.

“Home surveillance will be conducted for 14 days and any student activities will be monitored to ensure that there are no threats and risks to other UTM residents.

“UTM will continue to monitor the situation through information obtained from the Health Ministry and PKU UTM is also in close contact with the Johor State Health Department,” it said.

UTM staff and students are also urged to seek immediate medical treatment if they experience symptoms of respiratory tract infections, such as fever, cough or breathing difficulties. ― Bernama