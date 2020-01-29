Police to record statements from parents of toddler who fell to her death in Gombak

The three-year-old girl is believed to have used a chair to climb over the balcony of the quarters before falling to her death. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Police will record statements from parents of the two young children who fell from the fourth floor of a teachers’ quarters in Gombak near here yesterday, to facilitate the investigation of the incident that saw one of the victims died.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the police would also take statements from neighbours to shed light on the incident.

“We were informed that the father left the house to pick up his youngest, a seven-month-old baby, from a sitter house which located outside the quarters’ area,” he told a news conference today.

In the incident, a three-year-old girl was killed while her six-year-old sister sustained severe injuries due to the fall. They were believed to have used a chair to climb over the balcony of the quarters before falling.

On the six-year-old victim, Arifai said the girl who suffered broken legs and hands was currently being treated at Selayang Hospital and in a stable condition.

The two siblings were found by their mother who had just returned from work at around 5.30pm. — Bernama