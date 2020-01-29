DPM satisfied with preventive measures at KLIA2 amid coronavirus fears

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail distributes face masks to immigration officers at KLIA2 in Sepang January 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Jan 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said that she was satisfied with the preventive measures taken by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) in curbing the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection at the country’s entry points.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, expressed her satisfaction after spending about an hour to observe the operations involving the thermal scanning of arriving travellers and to distribute face masks and hand sanitiser to police, immigration and staff at the KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) here today.

“I came here to personally see how our teams are doing and how the thermal scanning of arriving travellers, especially from China, is being done.

“I know now that they are working around the clock, and they are taking risks of being the frontliners there, that is why we need to boost the confidence of our visitors and travellers arriving in Malaysia,” she told reporters.

Also present were Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud and AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat. — Bernama