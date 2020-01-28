Saifuddin Nasution confirms Zuraida issued show-cause letter, to sue for defamation

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed today that both a show-cause letter and letter of demand have been issued to party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed today that both a show-cause letter and letter of demand have been issued to party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Saifuddin said the show-cause letter was issued by the party’s disciplinary board, while the letter of demand against her was personally filed over alleged defamation made against him.

“Besides a show-cause letter from PKR’s disciplinary board, the letter of demand I have issued in my personal capacity and has nothing to do with the party.

“[The letter of demand contains] her speech she made containing elements of accusation and defamation against me, and I have asked my lawyer to issue [the letter of demand],” he said told reporters after attending the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs monthly assembly in Putrajaya

Meanwhile, when asked if Zuraida had replied to the show-cause letter on January 18, Saifuddin said he was not aware of the matter as it was under the disciplinary board.

“I do not know whether she has returned the letter or not [answered the show-cause letter], but what I am waiting for from Zuraida is the letter of demand to her, that is all,” he said.

On January 18, it was reported that Zuraida was given 14 days to respond to a show-cause letter given by the party over her controversial comments against party top leaders.

The party’s disciplinary board has reportedly begun investigating various reports of misconduct involving senior party members and leaders including Zuraida who is believed to be related to the incident during and after the 2019 PKR National Congress in Melaka last December.

Zuraida and party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali were among the leaders who boycotted the last day of the congress on December 8, and instead held a gathering at the Renaissance Hotel to criticise their own party leaders.

Apart from Saifuddin who was criticised during the gathering, others include communications director Fahmi Fadzil and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador.