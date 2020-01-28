Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to focus on organisational anti-corruption plan this year

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) would focus on the development of the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) this year, said its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said KPDNHEP had launched the OACP 2019-2023, which supported the National Anti-Corruption Plan, designed to focus more on issues and risks closer to the ministry’s core business and functions.

“The year 2020 is the year for the ministry to focus more on translating the implementation of 95 OACP initiatives that have been agreed upon,” he said when delivering the new year mandate at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

On October 22, KPDNHEP became the first ministry to launch an anti-corruption plan focusing on four priority areas namely the law enforcement; public sector administration; public procurement; and the governance and high integrity.

The four priority areas were selected based on the issues and challenges faced and giving impact on the ministry responsible for protecting the rights of consumers and traders.

In the new year mandate, Saifuddin Nasution also wanted the awareness programme, announcement, consultation session to be intensified this year so that the ministry’s objectives and visions would be better understood and appreciated by each of its employees.

He also reminded the ministry’s staff to focus on a substantive issue dealing with the national interest, as well as to enhance communication skills so that government policies could be effectively delivered to the people.

At the assembly, Saifuddin Nasution also launched the new image of KPDNHEP portal which provides more comprehensive information in line with the criteria determined by the Websites and Government Online Services Monitoring System (SPLaSK).

He noted that the new KPDNHEP portal interface was more user-friendly with more responsive design, as well as more accessible. — Bernama