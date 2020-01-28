Coronavirus: Agong orders all mosques to hold ‘solat hajat’

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri´ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today ordered all mosques to hold the “solat hajat” (prayer of need) and “doa selamat”.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the move is aimed to seek help from Allah SWT to protect the country and the people from any unforeseen diseases following the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China and a few other countries, including Malaysia.

“His Majesty is following development on the outbreak of the disease and is deeply concerned about the safety of Malaysians, both in Malaysia and abroad.

“His Majesty calls on the people to pray for Malaysia and the world to be protected from the outbreak of the disease and to facilitate local authorities and those in the affected areas to deal with the situation,” he said in a statement issued by Istana Negara today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah reiterated his advice for the people to keep abreast with the development on the coronavirus outbreak only through official channels of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and government agencies, as well as the mainstream media.

His Majesty also advised the people to always follow the advice and recommendations on preventive measures and health practices issued by MoH. ― Bernama