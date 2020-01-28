CM: Filling stations to be started during Melaka water supply disruption

In order to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the water rationing exercise, SAMB will introduce 132 one-stop centres (OSC) for consumers in affected areas to bring storage vessels like water canisters and buckets to fill up with water. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Jan 28 — A scheduled water rationing exercise will begin tomorrow (January 29) for 550,673 (62.8 per cent of) consumers in Melaka, a statement from Syarikat Air Melaka Bhd (SAMB) said today.

In order to mitigate the inconvenience caused, SAMB will introduce 132 one-stop centres (OSC) for consumers in affected areas to bring storage vessels like water canisters and buckets to fill up with water.

“The initiative will ensure that consumers in higher ground, as well as in the final sections of the pipe network, will have water supply, with the OSCs operating according to a set schedule.

“The number of OSCs may increase or decrease depending on the situation,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Melaka Tengah district will have 97 OSCs, while Alor Gajah district will have 19 and Jasin district will have 16.

Consumers are advised to store adequate water when the scheduling permits during the disruption period which was announced on Jan 23 by Melaka chief minister, Adly Zahari.

Adly was quoted as saying that the water rationing exercise is to guarantee there will be enough water to get through the hot and dry period during the second phase of the northeast monsoon which ends in March. — Bernama