Coronavirus: More thermal scanners to be placed at entry points into Malaysia, says Health Ministry

A woman with a mask passes by a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KLANG, Jan 26 — The Health Ministry will increase the number of thermal scanners at entry points into the country to help detect travellers who may be infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Its minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said his team would be at a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) today, to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, to discuss the need for more scanners.

“We will have more equipment to detect it (coronavirus) early,” he said at a media conference after attending the Chinese New Year open house celebration here.

Dzulkefly said the scanners which currently number about 51, were very important, which is why the Finance Ministry is assisting with more allocations to enable the Health Ministry to increase its capabilities in terms of equipment.

He added that his ministry, through its Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), was conducting monitoring across the country and preparing updates based on reports received from public and private facilities.

“Up to now, we believe the situation is well under control but what is important is that we raise it to NADMA level,” Dr Dzulkefly said.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said his ministry was planning to call all tourism industry stakeholders for a discussion in the next two to three days, to ensure that all parties played a role in preventing the spread of the virus, also known as the Wuhan coronavirus. — Bernama