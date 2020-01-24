Sarawak MP denies backing Zuraida

PKR vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin was criticised by party members for attacking fellow PKR leaders in her speech at the 'Shared Prosperity Vision' dinner on December 8 last year.— Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Jan 24 Lubok Antu Member of Parliament Jugah anak Muyang today denied he is one of the Sarawak PKR leaders giving support to embattled vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin who received a show-cause letter over her criticism of the PKR leadership.

“I want to reiterate here that it is without my knowledge and prior consent to agree to support Zuraida,” Jugah said when responding to a statement issued by state PKR information chief Desmond Kho four days ago.

He said his stand is clear that he is a party man and it is his duty to give undivided support to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the issue of Zuraida, who is also the local government and housing minister, should be dealt with by the disciplinary committee.

On January 21, Batang Lupar division head Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh also distanced himself from the Sarawak chapter in giving support to Zuraida.

Abang Zulkifli, former state PKR chairman Baru Bian’s press secretary, had said his division supported the move by the party to conduct investigation against Zuraida.

He had said reports had been lodged against her and that the party was obliged to initiate an investigation and to take action.

On January 20, the state PKR issued a statement to express support for Zuraida, and urged the disciplinary committee to retract the show-cause letter issued against her.

Zuraida was given 14 days to respond to the letter.

She was criticised by party members for attacking fellow PKR leaders in her speech at the “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner on December 8 last year.

She allegedly insulted party members and disclosed details of an alleged private conversation she had with Anwar.

In her speech, Zuraida was critical of Anwar and his supporters, in many instances suggesting they were blind fanatics who craved power.

The dinner, initially touted as a separate party congress aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the primary assembly that was held on the same day, turned into a rallying call for support for Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in PKR.