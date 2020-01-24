Eight Chinese nationals who travelled with coronavirus patient quarantined at JB hotel

Deputy Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said all of them were fellow travellers of the 66-year-old Chinese male national from Wuhan who was yesterday tested positive for the imported novel coronavirus. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, Jan 24 — Eight Chinese nationals who arrived in Johor Baru from Singapore yesterday, have been placed under quarantine at a hotel there under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

Deputy Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said all of them were fellow travellers of the 66-year-old Chinese male national from Wuhan who was confirmed yesterday as Singapore’s first case of an individual who tested positive for the imported novel coronavirus. The man arrived in Singapore on January 20.

According to Dr Lee, all eight travellers need to be placed under isolation for at least a week in order to determine if they develop symptoms of the virus because “because they have had contact with the patient who tested positive for coronavirus”.

He added that so far, the travellers had not exhibited such symptoms.

The minister was speaking to reporters after observing the arrival of a flight from Singapore at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here.

He said more equipment used to measure the body temperature of travellers, would be placed at all airports and other entry points into the country. — Bernama