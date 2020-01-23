IGP says 2019 was a bumper year for police force

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador attends the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara presentation ceremony at the Northern Brigade General Operations Force headquarters in Ulu Kinta January 21, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The inspector-general of police (IGP) today listed a string of achievements by several key departments in the Royal Malaysia Police throughout the whole of 2019.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador listed the success stories of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (TEID) and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID.

He said that the CID managed to reduce crime index to 249 cases per 100,000 people, surpassing the target of 269. He said this was a 7.5 per cent drop.

“Meanwhile, the CCID had carried out 17,582 operations and successfully detained 15,876 people for various commercial crimes. As much as 21,016 investigation papers were also cleared, of the 26,465 which were being worked on.

“Based on this statistic, a 79 per cent case resolution rate has been achieved.

“For the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department meanwhile, 1,665 operations via the Op Bersepadu was carried out, compared to 961 operations in the previous year, making it an increase of 73.3 per cent,” he said, adding that there were 3,086 arrests made for various traffic offences, and another 296 arrests for other law violations.

Abdul Hamid said that the department also managed to close many other cases that drew attention on social media, such as road rage and road bully cases as well as drink driving.

For the NCID, Abdul Hamid said that nine special operations were planned and reinforced with the ‘Naziran by Night’ and ‘Nurture for Betterment’ programmes to make Malaysia drug-free.

“The NCID again made history when it made a large scale seizure via the Op Eagle on September 10 2019, seizing 12 tonnes of cocaine, worth RM2.4 billion, in Penang.

“On the issue of wrongdoings involving the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) members involved in drugs, via the Op Devil and under the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, 268 officers and policemen were caught last year,” Abdul Hamid said.

He added that for this year, nine police personnel were detained after they tested positive for drug use.

The IGP also paid homage to police’s athletes, saying that last year, the police force produced 24 athletes, amidst a challenging work environment.

He said that the 24 were selected to represent Malaysia in the 30th Sea Games in Manila, Philippines.

“More proudly ,these athletes upon whom hopes were pinned, brought glory to their team and the country, when they brought back five gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals,” he added.