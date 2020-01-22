Single mum charged with killing two-year-old daughter in JB

Nurul Shamira Mazlan, who was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter, is escorted from the Magistrate’s Court in Johor Baru January 22, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 22 — An unemployed woman was charged with murdering her two-year-old daughter at the Magistrate’s Court here today

Nurul Shamira Mazlan, 22, was accused of causing the death of Nur Shahana Abdul Quddus.

The child died at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here on January 13.

According to the charge sheet, Nurul Shamira allegedly committed the offence between January 5 and 11 at an apartment unit on Jalan Kempas Indah in Taman Kempas Indah, Johor Baru.

The single parent was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Nurul Shamira nodded to indicate she understood the charge when it was read out to her in front of Magistrate Rashidah Baharom but did not enter a plea.

Deputy public prosecutor Benedict Choong Kai Qi prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyers Mohd Norazihan Adnan, Muhammad Ashraff Mohd Diah and Jack Sumatra.

Rashidah then set February 24 for case mention, pending the chemistry and post-mortem reports.