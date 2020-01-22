Saudi Arabia to charge Haj pilgrims RM326 for visa

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque at the end of their Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Saudi Arabian government will charge Haj pilgrims SAR300 (about RM326) each for visa issued beginning 1441H/2020M Haj pilgrimage season, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Mujahid said the newly introduced charge by the Saudi Arabian government would be imposed on pilgrims from all countries including Malaysia.

“This (visa) is the new thing introduced by Saudi Arabia and (Malaysia) has no choice but to accept the decision made by the country.

“In addition, Saudi Arabia abolished the SAR2,000 (about RM2,171) imposed on repeat pilgrims namely those who are performing Haj more than once,” he told a special press conference shortly after arriving home after a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, here today.

Mujahid said he was informed on the matter during a meeting and discussions with Saudi Arabian Haj and Umrah Minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten on issues related to the management and preparation of pilgrims from Malaysia for the 1441H Haj season.

At the meeting, both parties signed an agreement to arrange the arrival of pilgrims from Malaysia and manage the services that would be provided to them during their stay in the Holy Land.

Commenting further, Mujahid said the agreement would maintain the ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative, a Haj pre-clearance system in KLIA, to facilitate the performance of the fifth pillar of Islam during the 1441H Haj season.

“One of the reasons why this service is maintained, in particular, TH and related agencies such as the Immigration Department and our security have provided facilities at par, (and) compatible to the system in Saudi Arabia.

“So they have chosen us as a very effective pre-clearance destination and an example for other countries to follow,” he said.

Pilgrims under the initiative would get their fingerprints taken, their passports stamped at the pilgrim’s country of departure, and their entry into Saudi Arabia would be facilitated like a domestic flight, while items of baggage would be sent directly to their accommodation. — Bernama