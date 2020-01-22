Miti imposes anti-dumping duties on steel concrete from Singapore, Turkey

Miti said it conducted an investigation under the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulation 1994. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The government has decided to impose final affirmative anti-dumping duties on imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Singapore and Turkey after concluding its investigation on the matter.

According to the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), an investigation under the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulation 1994 was conducted after a petition filed by the Malaysia Steel Association on behalf of the domestic producers.

“The petitioner alleged that subject merchandise originating or exported from Singapore and Turkey are being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in their respective domestic markets, causing material injury to the domestic industry in Malaysia producing the like product,” it said in a statement today.

The anti-dumping duties were imposed to Natsteel Holdings Pte Ltd at 4.97 per cent while others (17.65 per cent).

As for Turkey, the duties were imposed to Diler Iron and Steel Co Inc at 3.62 per cent, others (20.09 per cent), while Colakoglu Metalurji AS (nil).

Miti said the collection of anti-dumping duties from the alleged countries and the measure would be effective for five years, beginning January 22, 2020 until January 21, 2025.

“With the imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports of subject merchandise from the alleged countries, it is expected that the issue of unfair trade practices will be addressed,” it added. — Bernama