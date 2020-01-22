Malaysian Medical Council: International medical grads must undergo primary source verification process from June 1

MMC president Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the directive was issued after the 395th MMC meeting yesterday which ruled that the verification process was to prevent any cases of forged certificates. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — International medical graduates who wish to register with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC), have to go through the Primary Source Verification process effective June 1 to verify their degrees and transcripts.

MMC president Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the directive was issued after the 395th MMC meeting yesterday which ruled that the verification process was to prevent any cases of forged certificates.

“All medical practitioners who are citizens and non-citizens who wish to apply for the Full Registration Certificate, Temporary Registration Certificate, Temporary Practicing Certificate, postgraduate registration/ post-graduate clinical training/ fellowship and clinical attachment is required through this verification process before being registered with MMC.

“However, medical graduates from local institutions are not required to go through this process,” he said in a statement today.

He said MMC has appointed two bodies to oversee the verification process, namely the DataFlow Group and the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG).

Dr Noor Hisham, who is also the director-general of Health, said the verification process would involve payment of the fee based on the document to be verified and the payment was fixed by the governing body, and all the payments incurred borne by the practitioner himself as MMC was not involved in the determination of the fee.

“MMC also reserves the right to reject any application for registration that does not meet the verification process,” he added. — Bernama