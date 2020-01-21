School teacher remanded for molest, rape of student in Melaka

A school teacher is being remanded for seven days from today to facilitate investigations into alleged molest and rape of his 17-year-old female student, last March. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 21 — A school teacher is being remanded for seven days from today to facilitate investigations into alleged molest and rape of his 17-year-old female student, last March.

Alor Gajah district police chief, Supt A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the suspect, who is also a volleyball coach, would be remanded until Jan 27 for investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

He said the preliminary investigation found the 42-year-old widower fetching the victim from a house in Telok Mas and was to send her to Alor Gajah for a meeting of the school volleyball team at 8am, last March 27.

“Instead, the victim, who is also the complainant, claimed the suspect brought her to a chalet in Pengkalan Balak and allegedly molested and raped her at a hotel in Port Dickson the next day (March 28).

“At about 9am, last March 29, the suspect sent the victim to the Paroi Volleyball Hall in Seremban to take part in a competition and after that, the suspect is believed to have picked up the teen before returning to the hotel, where he raped the victim again,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Arshad said the suspect then sent the victim home the next day and warned her not to reveal the incident as he had a pornographic video of her, which he would make public. — Bernama